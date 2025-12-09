U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ezekiel Johnston, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing puts his helmet on prior to a close air support mission as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Johnston is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)