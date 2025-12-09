Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Marines with HMLA-367 provide close air support during Steel Knight 25

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing provides close air support mission as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 9, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 22:19
    Photo ID: 9435597
    VIRIN: 251209-M-EH070-1048
    Resolution: 4693x3489
    Size: 403.23 KB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
