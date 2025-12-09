Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade Commander Maj. Gen. Toshikatsu Musha, Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and JGSDF Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, J3 Japanese Joint Operations Command, pose for a photo after the welcome home ceremony for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Harusame (DD 102) at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)