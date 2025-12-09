Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), salutes the official party during the welcome back ceremony for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Harusame (DD 102) at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)