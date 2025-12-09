Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), salutes the official party during the welcome back ceremony for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ship JS Harusame (DD 102) at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 20:34
|Photo ID:
|9435375
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-II719-1119
|Resolution:
|5191x3708
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.