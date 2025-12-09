Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors attend the welcome home ceremony for JS Harusame (DD 102) at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)