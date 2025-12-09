Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

    Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors attend the welcome home ceremony for JS Harusame (DD 102) at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 20:34
    Photo ID: 9435376
    VIRIN: 251205-N-II719-1021
    Resolution: 4699x3759
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

