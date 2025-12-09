Capt. Fontaine Welcomes Back JS Harusame (DD 102)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) officers assigned to JS Harusame (DD 102) salute Vice Defense Minister Masahisa Miyazaki during the welcome home ceremony for their ship at Kurashima Pier in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 5, 2025. During the ceremony, Japanese government and Japan Self-Defense Force officials, CFAS, and local community leaders celebrated JS Harusame’s return following completion of anti-piracy missions in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)