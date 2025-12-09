PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool (center), Pacific Air Forces command chief, engaged as a panelist during an annual senior enlisted development discussion in Singapore, Sept. 18, 2025. The reoccurring event crucially serves to build a yearly implementation plan towards strategically enabling future collaborative engagements, exercises, and activity plans between the partnered air components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Fulton Jr.)