U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool (center), Pacific Air Forces command chief, visited the Republic of Singapore Air Force Training Command during an annual senior enlisted development discussion in Singapore, Sept. 18, 2025. The reoccurring event crucially serves to build a yearly implementation plan towards strategically enabling future collaborative engagements, exercises, and activity plans between the partnered air components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Fulton Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9435142
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-HU835-4003
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|279.73 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force
