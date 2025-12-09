PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool (center), Pacific Air Forces command chief, visited the Republic of Singapore Air Force Training Command during an annual senior enlisted development discussion in Singapore, Sept. 18, 2025. The reoccurring event crucially serves to build a yearly implementation plan towards strategically enabling future collaborative engagements, exercises, and activity plans between the partnered air components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Fulton Jr.)