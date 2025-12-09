PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force Your browser does not support the audio element.

A key engagement was held between delegates from the U.S. Air Force and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), that focused on strengthening strategic partnerships and advancing enlisted service member development in Singapore, Sept. 18, 2025.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, was hosted by Military Expert 6 Ng See Lye, RSAF command chief for the duration of the annual discussions between PACAF and the RSAF.



The reoccurring event crucially serves to build a yearly implementation plan towards strategically enabling future collaborative engagements, exercises, and activity plans between the partnered air components.



“Developing a strong, professional enlisted force is essential to addressing today’s complex security challenges,” McCool said. “These discussions are vital to our working relationships, building more capable forces, and being prepared to uphold our shared responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific.”



McCool continued by participating as a discussion panel member during the talks that addressed a multinational audience of Senior Non-Commissioned Officers from the USAF, Five Eyes alliance members, Italy, Thailand, and Singapore. Topics included interoperability opportunities, success stories from multilateral exercises, and the critical role of leading future Airmen and Aviators.



“Senior enlisted leader mentorship is vital to ensuring our Airmen are developed to handle the stressors and challenges they will face,” McCool said. “We should be an example for them to follow, sharing our experience and lessons learned so they can be the most resilient, capable and successful Airmen who will take our place.”



The visit concluded with a tour of the RSAF Training Command, where Chief McCool gained insights into the innovative technologies and methodologies being implemented by the RSAF to enhance the training and capabilities of their maintainers.



“Technology and innovation will take us beyond proficiency,” McCool said. This will allow us to collectively learn faster, adapt quicker, and perform together more seamlessly.”



Engagements like this underscore enduring partnership between PACAF and RSAF, highlighting the shared commitment to shared learning, mutual growth, both now and in the years to come.