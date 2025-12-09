Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force [Image 2 of 4]

    PACAF Highlights Enlisted Development with Republic of Singapore Air Force

    SINGAPORE

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool (center), Pacific Air Forces command chief, engaged as a panelist during an annual senior enlisted development discussion in Singapore, Sept. 18, 2025. The reoccurring event crucially serves to build a yearly implementation plan towards strategically enabling future collaborative engagements, exercises, and activity plans between the partnered air components. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Chief Master Sgt. Michael Fulton Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:30
    Photo ID: 9435141
    VIRIN: 250918-F-HU835-4002
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 362.38 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    McCool
    RSAF
    Enlisted Development
    PACAF

