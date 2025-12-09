Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Soldiers with the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command unload a truck at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 11, 2025. The movement supported joint training operations focused on preparing Army and Air Force units for real-world airlift missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:11
    VIRIN: 250811-F-UU934-2183
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperability in action [Image 5 of 5], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC
    316th ESC
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh
    4th AW

