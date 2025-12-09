Interoperability in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Nyarauch Gnecco, an aerial transport specialist reviews security baton training with two other 32nd Aerial Port Squadron Airmen at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 11, 2025. Passenger checks ensure safe and efficient movement for joint partners preparing for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)