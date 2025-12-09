Tech. Sgt. Nyarauch Gnecco, an aerial transport specialist reviews security baton training with two other 32nd Aerial Port Squadron Airmen at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 11, 2025. Passenger checks ensure safe and efficient movement for joint partners preparing for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9433734
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-UU934-2092
|Resolution:
|5289x3519
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Interoperability in action [Image 5 of 5], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.