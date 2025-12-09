A 32nd Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist uses computed tomography scanning technology to perform rapid security checks at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 2025. These inspections ensure cargo is safe, properly documented and ready for airlift during joint operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9433729
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-UU934-2109
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Interoperability in action [Image 5 of 5], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.