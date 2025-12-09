Interoperability in action

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A 32nd Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist uses computed tomography scanning technology to perform rapid security checks at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 2025. These inspections ensure cargo is safe, properly documented and ready for airlift during joint operations.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9433729
    VIRIN: 250811-F-UU934-2109
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    joint training
    AFRC
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh
    4th AW

