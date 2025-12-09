32nd Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists weigh vehicles at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 2025. Accurate weight measurements ensure each load meets aircraft safety limits and supports proper planning for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 11:11
|Photo ID:
|9433724
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-UU934-2201
|Resolution:
|5485x3649
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Interoperability in action [Image 5 of 5], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.