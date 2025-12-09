Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interoperability in action [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Interoperability in action

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    32nd Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists weigh vehicles at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 2025. Accurate weight measurements ensure each load meets aircraft safety limits and supports proper planning for airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jeffrey Grossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 11:11
    Photo ID: 9433724
    VIRIN: 250811-F-UU934-2201
    Resolution: 5485x3649
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperability in action [Image 5 of 5], by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Interoperability in action
    Interoperability in action
    Interoperability in action
    Interoperability in action
    Interoperability in action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download