48th FW launches mission over Baltic states

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kelby McWherter, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, checks his instruments during a flight over the Baltic Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. Training across the Baltic states aims to deepen the unity of effort essential to addressing Europe’s dynamic security environment, strengthening combined capabilities with NATO Allies through seamless, synchronized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)