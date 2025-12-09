A U.S. Air Force 48th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the Baltic Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. The KC-135 supported a 2-ship of F-35s as the fighters exercised low approaches, climbs and pattern work at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania; Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia; and Ämari Air Base, Estonia, coordinating with air traffic controllers from all three Baltic states to demonstrate a forward, agile and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|9433104
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-XJ093-1022
|Resolution:
|6637x4425
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48th FW launches mission over Baltic states [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.