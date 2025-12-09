48th FW launches mission over Baltic states

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 48th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II receives fuel from a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the Baltic Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. The KC-135 supported a 2-ship of F-35s as the fighters exercised low approaches, climbs and pattern work at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania; Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia; and Ämari Air Base, Estonia, coordinating with air traffic controllers from all three Baltic states to demonstrate a forward, agile and ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)