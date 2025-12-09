48th FW launches mission over Baltic states

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 48th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II flies under a moonlit sky beside a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the Baltic Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. Training across the Baltic states aims to deepen the unity of effort essential to addressing Europe’s dynamic security environment, strengthening combined capabilities with NATO Allies through seamless, synchronized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)