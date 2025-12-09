Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th FW launches mission over Baltic states [Image 9 of 11]

    48th FW launches mission over Baltic states

    BALTIC SEA

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force 48th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II flies under a moonlit sky beside a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker over the Baltic Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. Training across the Baltic states aims to deepen the unity of effort essential to addressing Europe’s dynamic security environment, strengthening combined capabilities with NATO Allies through seamless, synchronized operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 03:58
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    This work, 48th FW launches mission over Baltic states [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

