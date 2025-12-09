Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-35s, KC-135 conduct flyover along Europe’s Eastern Flank

    48th FW launches mission over Baltic states

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.08.2025

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, flew over Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia Dec 4., highlighting U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s ability to deliver agile airpower capabilities in cooperation with NATO Allies.

    The two F-35s took off from RAF Lakenheath, performed low approaches, climbs and pattern work at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Lielvārde Air Base, Latvia, and Ämari Air Base, Estonia. The U.S. pilots conducted the mission in coordination with a KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the 100th Air Refueling Wing based at RAF Mildenhall, England, and coordinated with air traffic controllers from all three Baltic states demonstrating a forward, agile and ready force.

    “Our ability to project decisive airpower over the Baltics sends an undeniable message that we remain ready to deter aggression,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason T. Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander. “Our close coordination with Allies ensures the U.S. is postured to rapidly deploy combat power to defend Europe's Eastern Flank.”

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa’s mission is to protect the U.S. homeland with our Allies and partners; project combat-ready airpower in Europe, Africa, and beyond; and to deter aggression, and win decisively, should deterrence fail.

