sUAS capabilities protect the base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Bogan, 31st Security Forces Squadron member, looks at different drone systems during the combined drone familiarization tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2025. Implementing counter small, unmanned aircraft systems into the 31st SFS ensures the ability to defend the base; the first priority of the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)