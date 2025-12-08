sUAS capabilities protect the base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Bogan and Airman Aiden Hicks, 31st Security Forces Squadron, examine a small, unmanned aircraft system during a joint demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2025. The event gave participants hands-on exposure to emerging sUAS threats and counter-sUAS technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    31 FW
    SUAS
    security forces
    Aviano Air Base

