sUAS capabilities protect the base

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Bogan and Airman Aiden Hicks, 31st Security Forces Squadron, examine a small, unmanned aircraft system during a joint demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2025. The event gave participants hands-on exposure to emerging sUAS threats and counter-sUAS technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)