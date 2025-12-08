Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    sUAS capabilities protect the base [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    sUAS capabilities protect the base

    ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly Guest, 31st Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron commander, observes a nighttime small, unmanned aircraft system demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2025. The demonstration helped Airmen practice identifying and tracking sUAS in limited visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:43
    Photo ID: 9430680
    VIRIN: 251118-F-EE292-9969
    Resolution: 5645x3763
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, sUAS capabilities protect the base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    sUAS capabilities protect the base
    sUAS capabilities protect the base
    sUAS capabilities protect the base
    sUAS capabilities protect the base
    sUAS capabilities protect the base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download