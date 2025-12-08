U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kimberly Guest, 31st Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron commander, observes a nighttime small, unmanned aircraft system demonstration at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2025. The demonstration helped Airmen practice identifying and tracking sUAS in limited visibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet)
This work, sUAS capabilities protect the base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.