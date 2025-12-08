sUAS capabilities protect the base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A drone flies over base during the combined drone familiarization tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2025. Implementing counter, small, unmanned aircraft systems into the 31st Security Forces Squadron ensures the ability to defend the base; the first priority of the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)