    sUAS capabilities protect the base

    sUAS capabilities protect the base

    ITALY

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A drone flies over base during the combined drone familiarization tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 19, 2025. Implementing counter, small, unmanned aircraft systems into the 31st Security Forces Squadron ensures the ability to defend the base; the first priority of the 31st Fighter Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 08:43
    Photo ID: 9430691
    VIRIN: 251118-F-EE292-9405
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: IT
    This work, sUAS capabilities protect the base [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

