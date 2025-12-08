Annual Christmas Workshop 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, bring their families for the Children's Christmas Workshop at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Dec. 7, 2025. The 139th Airmen and Family Readiness office organizes the annual event, which includes face painting, photos with Santa Claus, inflatable playgrounds, and crafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)