U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, bring their families for the Children's Christmas Workshop at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Dec. 7, 2025. The 139th Airmen and Family Readiness office organizes the annual event, which includes face painting, photos with Santa Claus, inflatable playgrounds, and crafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2025 07:20
|Photo ID:
|9430611
|VIRIN:
|251207-Z-BF827-8432
|Resolution:
|1505x2257
|Size:
|603.37 KB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Christmas Workshop 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Marcelo Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.