Annual Christmas Workshop 2025

Col. Barrett Golden, base commander of the 139th Airlift Wing, poses with the volunteer of year award winner at the Children's Christmas Workshop at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Dec. 7, 2025. The 139th Airmen and Family Readiness office organizes the annual event, which includes face painting, photos with Santa Claus, inflatable playgrounds, and crafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)