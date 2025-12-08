Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Christmas Workshop 2025

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, bring their families for the Children's Christmas Workshop at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Mo., Dec. 7, 2025. The 139th Airmen and Family Readiness office organizes the annual event, which includes face painting, photos with Santa Claus, inflatable playgrounds, and crafts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias)

