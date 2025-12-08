USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Naval Surface Firing Support Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251204-N-JM579-1198 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) fires the Mk 45 5 inch gun during a Naval Surface Firing Support (NSFS) exercise, Dec. 4, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)