USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise

251203-N-JM579-2155 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2025) Ensign Kaia Lui observes The Royal Moroccan Navy frigate Tarik Ben Ziyad (FSG 613) as they conduct a passing exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Dec. 3, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
