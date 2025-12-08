Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    251203-N-JM579-2176 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2025) Ensign Daniel Lovejoy, left, keeps the range between the ships, as Ensign Kaia Lui, right, gives directions to the helmsmen in maneuvering the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as they conduct a passing exercise with The Royal Moroccan Navy frigate Tarik Ben Ziyad (FSG 613), Dec. 3, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.09.2025 07:03
    Photo ID: 9430575
    VIRIN: 251203-N-JM579-2176
    Resolution: 4502x3001
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morroco
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    Passing EX

