USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251203-N-JM579-2176 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2025) Ensign Daniel Lovejoy, left, keeps the range between the ships, as Ensign Kaia Lui, right, gives directions to the helmsmen in maneuvering the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as they conduct a passing exercise with The Royal Moroccan Navy frigate Tarik Ben Ziyad (FSG 613), Dec. 3, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)