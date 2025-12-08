USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) Conducts a Passing Exercise

251203-N-JM579-2206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2025) Cmdr. Joseph Phillips, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), center left and Cmdr. Ryan Sisler, executive officer, left, conduct a passing exercise with The Royal Moroccan Navy frigate Tarik Ben Ziyad (FSG 613), Dec. 3, 2025. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)
