Full moon on the flight line

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing prepare to tow a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, December 4, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, providing core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force and ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ralph Branson)