Full moon on the flight line

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line as a full moon rises at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, December 4, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, providing core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force and ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ralph Branson)
Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 12:53
Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
