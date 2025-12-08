Full moon on the flight line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line as a full moon rises at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, December 4, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, providing core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force and ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ralph Branson)