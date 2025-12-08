Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Full moon on the flight line

    Full moon on the flight line

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135 Stratotanker sits on the flight line as a full moon rises at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, December 4, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a vital aircraft for the Air Mobility Command, providing core aerial refueling support to the United States Air Force and ensuring rapid global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 12:53
    VIRIN: 251204-Z-UU033-1023
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full moon on the flight line [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flightline
    kc-135
    national guard
    Airmen
    air national guard
    stratotanker

