Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers

From left to right: Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Lab Engineer Adam Seamster, Code 100TO.32 Industrial Engineer James Martin, Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Chris Burke, Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox, and Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Shane Wilson show off a RADIAC monitoring device with the developed fittings from the Rapid Innovation Lab.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 09:48
|Photo ID:
|9428271
|VIRIN:
|251009-N-YO710-4152
|Resolution:
|5155x3437
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
