    Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers [Image 2 of 4]

    Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Chris Burke works on calibrating a piece of equipment with the developed 3D printed casing from Code 100TO.32, the first device developed in their partnership.

    Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Innovation Lab
    Eye on Innovation
    Radiac Cover Project

