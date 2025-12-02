Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers

Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Shane Wilson and Code 100TO.32 Industrial Engineer James Martin show how a wedge print works inside a piece of monitoring equipment, protecting the wiring and the worker calibrating the equipment.
