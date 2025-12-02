Eye on Innovation: NNSY's Rapid Innovation Branch Teams with RADIAC Laboratory to 3D Print Tools to Ensure Safety of Workers

Photo By Shelby West | From left to right: Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Lab Engineer Adam Seamster, Code...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | From left to right: Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Lab Engineer Adam Seamster, Code 100TO.32 Industrial Engineer James Martin, Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Chris Burke, Code 100TO.32 Mechanical Engineer Dixie Cox, and Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Shane Wilson show off a RADIAC monitoring device with the developed fittings from the Rapid Innovation Lab. see less | View Image Page

In Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Radioactivity, Detection, Indication, and Computation (RADIAC) Calibrations Laboratory (Shop 52), the team works daily to ensure equipment is tested and measured accordingly so that it works properly as well as does not pose any safety risks for those handling the equipment. It’s imperative to Shop 52 that when the electricians are working on the devices, they have what tools are needed so that they remain safe while working with the high levels of voltage. Though it is rare for shocks to happen in the workplace, to greater protect the workers so that such situations do not happen, Shop 52 turned to the Code 100TO.32 Rapid Innovation Branch to develop designs, as well as 3D print prototypes and final products to improve the way they do business.



“Our team is constantly working with hundreds of pieces of equipment, calibrating them and repairing them as needed. We deal with high levels of voltage and though we are good about working safely and avoiding shocks in the workplace, there were still some risks that we felt could have been improved upon,” said Shop 52 RADIAC Electronic Measurement Equipment Mechanic Chris Burke. He and his supervisor went to the Rapid Innovation Lab with an idea in hand for a certain piece of monitoring equipment to provide the protective barriers needed to ensure the safety of the mechanics.



“We worked with Shop 52 and prototyped a casing out of Plexiglas on either side to give it a basic shape,” said Code 100TO.32 Industrial Engineer James Martin. “Together we discussed the rules and specifics needed to work in these high voltage conditions and we were able to print out something to those specifications. After the prototyping, we tested it and were able to make adjustments – and had a final product in their hands within three days.”



With this success, the partnership continued as Shop 52 and Code 100TO.32 discussed other design opportunities, including making a wedge for a monitoring device to protect the wiring being tested as well as the employees working on it, as well as fittings on an extendable monitoring device that had intricate designs that would be difficult to obtain without the use of additive manufacturing. Each job took between a few days to a few weeks to work through the process of development and testing – yet Shop 52 has noted that these devices will bring lasting effects to their workplace.



“Safety is paramount for our team and though there are layers of safety put into every job we do, if there’s a way we can better the way we do business and protect our teammates – we’re going to explore those options,” said Shop 52 RADIAC Supervisor Josh Brickhouse.



“These calibrations we do with this equipment take up to three hours each and it’s vital that we as mechanics have the tools needed to ensure our safety so that we’re able to get that work done as safely and efficiently as possible,” added Burke. “I’ve been very happy with what’s been developed with the Innovation Lab – they were able to take my concept and made it into something that will last. Plus they made something that's aesthetically pleasing and easy to use – so we’re able to get our jobs done better than ever before. We’ve been looking at other ways to benefit from their expertise and improving other calibration jobs and devices we use.”



Interested in working with the Innovation Lab? Visit the NNSY SharePoint site at https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA\_NSY\_NORFOLK and click the Hot Links section to reach the 3D Print Request form. Provide your contact information and a description of what you need and the team will reach out to coordinate further details, files or designs, as well as schedule visits to the space to assess on-site. In addition, you can also visit the Code 100TO.3 Innovation & Tech Insertion Division in Bldg. 31 First Floor to bring your ideas to them firsthand.