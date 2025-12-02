U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Lt. Kota Funakoshi, officer in charge of 15th Brigade Band, conducts a performance with U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band during the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert at the Ishigaki Civic Center, Ishigaki, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Japan-U.S. Joint Concert promotes the long-standing interoperability and camaraderie between the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)