U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band along with members of the 15th Brigade Band, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and members of Tonoshiro Elementary School pose for a group photo during the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert at the Ishigaki Civic Center, Ishigaki, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The U.S.-Japan concert promotes the long-standing interoperability and camaraderie between the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)