U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. James Holt III, right, band master of the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, and Sayaka Mawatari, the co-host for the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert, introduces the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band at the Ishigaki Civic Center, Ishigaki, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Japan-U.S. concert promotes the long-standing interoperability and camaraderie between the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)