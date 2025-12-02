Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. General Hideo Izumi, left, commanding general of 15th Brigade, JGSDF, awards a coin to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Henok Atsebeha, a trombone instrumentalist, with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, during the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert at the Ishigaki Civic Center, Ishigaki, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Japan-U.S. Joint Concert promotes the long-standing interoperability and camaraderie between the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 06:37
    Photo ID: 9428036
    VIRIN: 251207-M-WK421-1243
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Play
    Partners
    Togetherness
    Music
    Performance
    Concert

