U.S. Marines and Japan forces perform joint concert in Ishigaki, Japan

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. General Hideo Izumi, left, commanding general of 15th Brigade, JGSDF, awards a coin to U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Henok Atsebeha, a trombone instrumentalist, with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, during the Japan-U.S. Joint Concert at the Ishigaki Civic Center, Ishigaki, Japan, Dec. 7, 2025. The Japan-U.S. Joint Concert promotes the long-standing interoperability and camaraderie between the III MEF Band and the 15th Brigade Band. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)