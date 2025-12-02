U.S. Air National Guard A1C Shaelyn Arnold, an aircrew flight equipment technician for the 120th Airlift Wing, explains some of her duties for the deputy commander Col. Maureen Maphies, and command chief CMSgt. Coltin Sweeney, Montana Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. Col. Maphies and CMSgt. Sweeney conducted a "Show Me Saturday" where the command team for the 120th visited airmen in various shops across the base.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)
