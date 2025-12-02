Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    &quot;Show Me Saturday&quot; December 2025

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard A1C Shaelyn Arnold, an aircrew flight equipment technician for the 120th Airlift Wing, visits with deputy commander Col. Maureen Maphies and command chief CMSgt. Coltin Sweeney, Montana Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. Col. Maphies and CMSgt. Sweeney conducted a "Show Me Saturday" where the command team for the 120th visited airmen in various shops across the base.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9427007
    VIRIN: 251206-F-RQ278-1037
    Resolution: 3858x2570
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    commander
    airmen
    drill
    Air National Guard
    Montana

