    "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    &quot;Show Me Saturday&quot; December 2025

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members from the U.S. Air National Guard, 120th Airlift Wing, Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, pose for a photo with their command team, on Great Falls Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. The 120th Command team visited with multiple shops and airmen throughout the base as part of a "Show Me Saturday".
    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Amn Carter Roerick)

    This work, "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

