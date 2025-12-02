Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the U.S. Air National Guard, 120th Airlift Wing, Aircrew Flight Equipment shop, pose for a photo with their command team, on Great Falls Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. The 120th Command team visited with multiple shops and airmen throughout the base as part of a "Show Me Saturday".

(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Amn Carter Roerick)