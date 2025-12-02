Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    &quot;Show Me Saturday&quot; December 2025

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Airman Carter Roerick 

    120th Airlift Wing

    120th Airlift Wing commander, U.S. Air National Guard Col. Jason Green, the deputy commander, Col. Maureen Maphies, and the command chief, CMSgt. Coltin Sweeney, visit with an airman in the aircrew flight equipment shop, Montana Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. The command team for the 120th conducted a "Show Me Saturday" where they visited multiple airmen in various shops across the base.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 9426996
    VIRIN: 251206-F-RQ278-1062
    Resolution: 4036x2688
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    This work, "Show Me Saturday" December 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Carter Roerick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    commander
    airmen
    drill
    Air National Guard
    Montana

