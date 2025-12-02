Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

120th Airlift Wing commander, U.S. Air National Guard Col. Jason Green, the deputy commander, Col. Maureen Maphies, and the command chief, CMSgt. Coltin Sweeney, visit with an airman in the aircrew flight equipment shop, Montana Air National Guard Base, Dec. 6, 2025. The command team for the 120th conducted a "Show Me Saturday" where they visited multiple airmen in various shops across the base.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Carter Roerick)