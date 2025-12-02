Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    An airman and his family pose in front of Christmas decor during the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. The event was open to Airmen of the Wing to bring their family and participate in familiar Christmas activities, as a way to foster morale for families during the holiday season. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9426985
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-BX562-2078
    Resolution: 5932x3955
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    christmas
    138 fighter wing
    138fw
    air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download