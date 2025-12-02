138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An airman and his family pose in front of Christmas decor during the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. The event was open to Airmen of the Wing to bring their family and participate in familiar Christmas activities, as a way to foster morale for families during the holiday season. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)