138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

138th Fighter Wing student flight members help the children of Airmen pick out toys during the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. Student flight members are part of a delayed entry program where they aid and assist on-base activities and functions, allowing them to connect with fellow Airmen. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)