Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    138th Fighter Wing student flight members help the children of Airmen pick out toys during the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. Student flight members are part of a delayed entry program where they aid and assist on-base activities and functions, allowing them to connect with fellow Airmen. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9426980
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-BX562-2003
    Resolution: 4939x3293
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party
    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    christmas
    138 fighter wing
    138fw
    air national guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download