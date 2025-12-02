Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 2 of 5]

    138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing gather to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. Airmen and families were able to enjoy gifts, games and meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause to promote morale and give thanks for the family’s support. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 16:23
    Photo ID: 9426981
    VIRIN: 251207-Z-BX562-2015
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    christmas
    138 fighter wing
    138fw
    air national guard

