Airmen of the 138th Fighter Wing gather to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. Airmen and families were able to enjoy gifts, games and meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause to promote morale and give thanks for the family’s support. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9426981
|VIRIN:
|251207-Z-BX562-2015
|Resolution:
|5731x3821
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.