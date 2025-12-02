138 FW Celebrates Annual Children's Christmas Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Austin Payne, Engineer Installation Squadron cable and antenna systems non-commissioned officer in charge, and Tech. Sgt. Tiffnie Payne, Maintenance Squadron munitions system craftsman, shares a family photo with their daughter and Santa Claus during the annual Christmas party at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Dec. 7, 2025. Airmen and families were able to enjoy gifts, games and meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause to promote morale and give thanks for the family’s support. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes)